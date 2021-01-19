State finals pushed back
The IHSAA boys basketball state finals will be played on Saturday, April 3, one week later than the previously scheduled date.
IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig made the announcement Monday.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 111th boys state tournament, which had been planned for March 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. This date change is necessary in order to provide flexibility for scheduling the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. In the interest of cooperation with the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and the Fieldhouse, the IHSAA agreed to vacate the March 27 date.
The dates and locations of the earlier rounds of the state tournament remain unchanged, with sectionals scheduled for March 2-6; regionals on March 13, and semi-state games on March 20.
Batesville frosh
The Batesville freshman boys basketball team traveled to Rushville Saturday morning to face off against the Rushville Lions C Team. Trailing at halftime by two after a back-and-forth game, Batesville secured the lead in the third and never looked back, winning 51-25.
Hank Ritter and Jack Grunkemeyer each had 14, while Conner Drake added seven points. The Bulldogs will face Milan at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Greensburg, North 8th grade
Greensburg beat North Decatur 51-45 in a double overtime thriller.
After a sluggish start trailing 11-8 after one quarter, North came back with aggressive second quarter play to take a 22-16 halftime lead. The game was tied 30-30 after three quarters, 37-37 at the end of regulation and 41-41 after one overtime, before Greensburg pulled away.
North was led by Cooper Parmer with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hudson Herbert had nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist. Brayden Hancock had eight points, one rebound and one steal. Brad Krieger added five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Brady Mauer had five points and one rebound. Mason Morris had four points, one assist and one steal. Marshall Snell had four points and three rebounds.
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack Mckinsey 19, Kaden Acton 12, Payton Cordray 10, Reece Beaver five and Paxton Harris five.
JCD 7th grade
Jac-Cen-Del boys beat Sunman Dearborn 29-27 in the Southeastern Indiana tourney.
Statistical leaders were: Brady Gerrian nine points; Caden Kohlman seven points; Lane Carroll six points, five rebounds; Carson Comer five points; and Lane Simon two points, three rebounds.
