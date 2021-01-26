Batesville “C” girls
The Bulldogs won their tournament game Monday 27-24 against East Central. It was a close game all the way through and the Bulldogs held their composure and played hard to the final buzzer. They will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday on their home court.
Leading scorers for the Dogs were Lizzy Nobbe and Renee Lecher both with six points and Kaylin Hinners with five. Other scorers for Batesville were: Claire Saner four; and Billie Puente, Alyssa Nobbe and Madison Wanstrath each with two.
Batesville frosh boys
The Batesville Bulldogs (14-0) beat the East Central Trojans 44-33 on Monday night in the semifinals, advancing to face the Connersville Spartans on Wednesday.
Greensburg 7th-grade boys
The Pirates went on the road Monday to defeat Franklin Community 35-31.
Chase Youngman had a fantastic game with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Ethan Smith four (and five assists), Corbin Thackery four, Trent Stuart three and Karson Templeton three.
The team is now 8-5 on the season.
Greensburg 8th-grade boys
The Pirates lost a tough one Monday against Franklin 48-39.
Scoring for the Pirates were Kaden Acton 15, Jack Mckinsey eight, Payton Cordray seven, Reece Beaver four, Anthony Edwards three and Paxton Harris two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.