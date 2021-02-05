Reschedule date set
The boys basketball game that was postponed Thursday between Greensburg and Rushville has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m. and the varsity will follow at approximately 7:30.
Girls basketball state finals switches format
Commissioner Paul Neidig announced today that this year’s IHSAA girls basketball state Ffnals will be played over two days later this month to ensure an even safer environment for teams and the limited number of spectators in attendance.
The four state championship games that will conclude the 46th girls state tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be played with one game on Friday, Feb. 26 and three more games on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Game times will be 7 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Game assignments for classifications will be announced Sunday, Feb. 21, following the semistate round.
In previous years, all four games were played in one day.
If any adjustments are to be made to the boys basketball state finals scheduled for Saturday, April 3, those will be announced at a later date.
