Greensburg 7th-grade boys
The Pirates ended their season as runner-ups in Saturday’s four-way tournament.
In the first game, Greensburg defeated Rushville 64-28. Chase Youngman led the way with 26 points. Ethan Smith had a great game with 13 points, 10 assists and six steals. Other scorers were Kameron Parkinson six, Karson Templeton six, Trent Stuart four, Klein Lowe four, Jacob Duerstock three and Luke Hoeing two
The Pirates lost to Greenfield 37-18 in the championship game. After a close first half, the Cougars pulled away for a convincing win.
Scoring in the game were Youngman six, Ethan Smith four, Corbin Thackery three, Hoeing two, Stuart two and Parkinson one.
The team ended the season with a 9-6 record.
Greensburg 8th-grade boys
The Pirates finished their season playing in the Greensburg four-way tourney and finishing as runner-ups.
They defeated Rushville 50-26 in the first game before losing to Greenfield 67-23 in the championship . They finished the season 11-6.
Scoring in the Rushville game were Jack Mckinsey 18, Kaden Acton nine, Peyton Cordray eight, Carte Helmich six, Reece Beaver five, Chase Tekulve two, Anthony Edwards one and Dillon Wells one.
Scoring for the Greenfield game were Mckinsey 11, Acton four, Cordray four and Beaver two.
