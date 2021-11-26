RUSHVILLE - In an old HHC match-up between New Palestine and Rushville, the Lady Lions had three players score in double figures en route to the 46-44 victory over the Lady Dragons.
Both teams are now 4-2 on the season.
Rushville led 18-14 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the half. The Lady Dragons outscored Rushville 11-6 in the third quarter, but could not get over the hump in the fourth and fell by two points.
Rushville was led in scoring by Annika Marlow with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Briley Munchel and Belle Gossett both had 12 points. Jin Calaf and Cassidy Tellas both added four points. Lexi Morris hit a free throw for one point.
New Palestine was led by seniors Alaina Miller with 15 points and Rachel Kelly with 11 points.
Greensburg at ND
The Chargers hosted the Pirates in the annual boys basketball season opener. North led 10-9 after the first quarter, but the Pirates outscored North 18-7 in the second quarter and 37-27 in the second half to pull away tot he 64-44 victory.
Greensburg's Colin Comer led all scorers with 25 points. Dakota Walters added 17 points. Ki Dyer was also in double figures for the Pirates with 14 points. Jeter Edwards finished with four points. Addison Barnes-Pettit and Brenden Stanley both had two points.
For North, Blake Spears led the way with 14 points. Kaden Muckerheide added 13 points. Xavier Adams finished with eight points. Lance Nobbe had four points. Conner Linkmeyer scored three points and Caiden Gahimer had two points.
Other area scores:
BOYS
Jac-Cen-Del 57, South Ripley 50
Shelbyville 61, Rushville 35
Trinity Lutheran 79, South Decatur 71
Connersville 55, Union County 12
Edinburgh 74, Southwestern (Shelbyville) 59
Triton Central 5, Morristown 24
Waldron 65, Crothersville 45
GIRLS
East Central 52, Greensburg 37
Lawrenceburg 56, Franklin County 35
Switzerland County 50, North Decatur 45
Tri 54, Knightstown 12
Triton Central 42, Morristown 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.