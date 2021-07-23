The Batesville High School athletic department is selling all-sports passes for the 2021-22 school year. Currently, passes may only be purchased online or by mail.
A new digital ticketing service will be offered, as well as allow for the use of credit cards. The passes will now be structured to include a family pass.
Ticket prices
Adult pass: $70
Student pass: $40 (grades 4-12)
Senior pass: $25 (Ages 60 and up)
Family pass: $180 (immediate family; all children must live in the same household)
Restrictions for All-Sports passes
The all-sport ticket will allow the card owner into any Batesville High School and Middle School sporting event free of charge.
The all-sport Ticket is not valid for tournament games such as Ripley County, IHSAA and EIAC.
All-sport tickets are non-transferable. Any card not belonging to the owner will be confiscated.
If lost, the full price will be charged for the new ticket.
In the event of a cancellation of a season or imposed restricted attendance plans, refunds will not be given once the first contest of the fall season begins. If you are permitted to attend during restricted events, passes will be honored.
