The Batesville Bats 14U team is looking for players interested in joining next year’s squad due to some players moving on to the high school baseball level.
If your son does not turn 15 before 5-1-22 and is interested in joining a six-year successful, fun and affordable group, reach out to either Paul Drake (502-523-2224) or Brandon Blessing (812-212-1007) to arrange a private tryout. A public tryout will soon be announced as well.
