The Batesville Bats 14U traveled to the Plex in Greensburg and won the AA championship over Panther Baseball from Jennings County 9-1. The squad reached the championship contest by defeating the Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington 10-5 in the semifinal.
In the first round of bracket play on Sunday, the team advanced with a 7-0 victory over the Midwest Hustle from Lawrenceburg/Southwest Ohio. The Bats earned the No. 2 seed on bracket day by defeating the Outlaws from Ripley/Jennings Counties in a well played contest 7-5 before suffering one bad inning in a loss to a solid Centerville team 14-5 on Saturday before the heavy winds and rain hit.
There were several bright spots offensively for the squad over the weekend including Preston Blessing hit an impressive .750 for the tournament, Noah Weigel hit .667 with four doubles and six RBIs, Cade Simonson .667, Brody Huff .571, Clay Eckstein .556, Cayden Drake .429, Keegan Walke .400, Trent Stuart .333 with two doubles and Trevor Castner hit a 325 ft. home run on Saturday.
The team was solid defensively with a .936 fielding percentage on the weekend committing only five errors in five games. Austin Hodge led the way from behind the plate. The catcher caught 15 innings and threw out two runners trying to steal. The middle infield play of Carson Hartley at shortstop and Caleb Mohr at second base was crucial to the team's success.
Pitching was solid for the Bats and gave the offense a chance at becoming champions. Eckstein was (2-0) over the weekend with a save in crunch time on Saturday against the Outlaws. The right hander went 7 1/3 innings for the tournament, allowing only 7 hits, 4 earned runs, striking out 10 and walking only 2. Rylan Yeager earned the victory in the championship from the hill, going 3 innings, allowing 1 hit, no runs, striking out 1 and walking 4. The leftie, Stuart, earned the save in the title contest going the final two innings, allowing 1 hit, one earned run, striking out 1 and walking 1.
The team would like to thank its many sponsors, who without their generous donations this experience would not be possible: Batesville Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130, The Napoleon State Bank, Randy's Roadhouse - Batesville, Buckley's Service Center, Bruns-Gutzwiller, Laudick Trucking Inc., S&B Driving School, Med-Mizer Inc, Gunter Landscaping LLC, @Hair Alley 812, Weigel Funeral Home, Great Plains Communications, Lee's Country RV, Edward Jones-Finacial Advisor Ryan Holcomb, On Target Sporting Goods Inc, Advanced Nitriding Solutions LLC, The Toros Batesville Indiana, Spruce Salon, Koch Auto Parts & Service, Inc., Batesville Tool & Die, The Office Shop, Inc., Widener Automotive Inc., Meyer Custom Cues and Walmart.
The squad (13-9-1) will next be in action the weekend of June 3-5 in the USSSA Hit for the Cycle in Indianapolis.
-Information provided.
