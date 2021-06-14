BLOOMINGTON – The 13U Batesville Bats traveled to the Twin Lakes Sports Complex this past weekend and won the Indiana USSSA B-Town Showdown. The squad defeated the Indiana Bulls Red 13-10 in the title game to take home the hardware.
Due to heavy rains in Bloomington on Friday, pool play was completely cancelled on Friday and Saturday, sending all teams directly into bracket play on Sunday. With 18 teams, the tournament was split into two brackets. Determined by points achieved with USSSA, the squad was sent to the Gold Bracket against the other higher earning teams.
In the opening contest the Bats defeated Demand Command 10-2. The damage was done in the first inning when the Bats plated nine runs to lead comfortably throughout the contest. Clay Eckstein was the heavy hitter with a double and triple in the first inning, driving in four.
Trent Stuart got the start on the hill and went three innings, allowing no runs, one hit, while striking out three to help move the team on to the semifinals. Preston Blessing pitched the final inning to allow for the combined one-hit gem.
In the semifinal, the squad had to take on the No. 1 seed Bam 2026’. The Bats got off to a great start by scoring three runs in the top half of the first. Bam came back and took the lead in the bottom of the first by plating four runs. Not to be deterred, the Bats came back in the second and scored five runs to claim a lead they would not relinquish before winning by the final score of 19-6.
Stuart led the squad from the plate in impressive fashion with three doubles and four RBIs. Rylan Yeager took the mound and was solid, pitching four innings, allowing four hits, four earned runs, and striking out 11. Cayden Drake pitched the final inning to help send the squad to the championship contest.
In the title game, the Bats had to take on the No. 2 seed Indiana Bulls Red from Bloomington, coached by former major leaguer Scott Rolen. Another solid start offensively was key for the Bats as they plated four in the first, keyed by another double by Stuart to score lead-off hitter Weigel.
In what turned out to be a crucial inning in the third, the Bats put another six runs across the plate to take a commanding 12-1 lead into the bottom half of the inning. Caleb Mohr led the inning off with a base hit up the middle. Keegan Walke followed with a base hit to right center and Conner Beagle walked to load the bases. A passed ball scored Mohr before Weigel and Eckstein each singled in runs. The big hit of the inning was another double by Stuart to score two before Mohr finished off the inning with his second base hit of the inning to left center to plate Stuart.
The Bulls would not go away before closing the lead to 12-9 heading into the last inning. An insurance run in the top half of the seventh turned the momentum back to the Bats before closing out the Bulls in the bottom half to claim the championship crown.
Eckstein took the hill to begin the title game. He was solid in three innings, allowing only four hits against the great hitting Bulls. He allowed six runs (three earned), struck out five and walked four.
Trent Stuart came in in relief and dug deep down to close the great game. The left-hander went the final four innings, allowed eight hits, four earned runs, while striking out five with no walks.
For the tournament Stuart led the team in hitting by going .667, with five doubles and eight RBIs. Weigel hit .636 and scored 10 runs. Eckstein hit .615 with two triples, a double and 9 RBIs. Yeager hit an impressive .571 and Drake .500 with a double. Walke and Beagle were outstanding behind the plate.
The team is now 17-10 on the season and will be in action next weekend in the USSSA Indiana State Tournament. There will be 48 teams from throughout the state at the Indianapolis Sports Park, which begins Friday evening.
The team thanked its many sponsors, whose generous donations helped make the wonderful experience possible.
-Information provided
