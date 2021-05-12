Bates boys EIAC

Batesville’s boys edged East Central by 5.33 points to win the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference title.

RUSHVILLE – Batesville's boys track team won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship meet Tuesday at Rushville, while the girls were runners-up. 

The boys pulled out a victory by edging ahead of East Central by 5.33 points. The meet was back and forth all night, with Franklin County also in the hunt, but it was the Bulldogs who brought home the championship.

Boys team scores: Batesville 133.33, East Central 127, Franklin County 115, Connersville 75.33, Rushville 63.33, Greensburg 43, Lawrenceburg 35, South Dearborn 31.

Batesville's girls lost two of their top sprinters to injury. They put forth a great team effort, coach Lisa Gausman said, and took the runner-up spot, just ahead of Greensburg by 2.5 points.

Girls teams scores: East Central 172, Batesville 115.5, Greensburg 113, Lawrenceburg 65, Franklin County 50, Connersville 42.5, Rushville 35, South Dearborn 29. 

The girls 4x800 relay started off the night with not only a victory, but also broke the school record. The team of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeie broke the record set in 2017 by Liz Loichinger, Haylee Harmyer, Emma Gausman and Sarah Poltrack (9:56.38) by just over a half a second (9:55.72).

EIAC champions

• Benjamin Moster: 4x800 relay (8:29.89), 1600 (4:43.65), 800 (2:02.04)

• JJ Kuisel: 4x800 relay, 400 (50.97)

• Ean Loichinger: 4x800 relay, 3200 (10:20.59)

• Katie Olsen: 4x800 relay (9:55.72), 400 (1:03.67)

• Daren Smith: 4x800 relay

• Gabe Gunter: high jump (6-2)

• Kaylie Raver: 4x800 relay

• Ava Hanson: 4x800 relay

• Megan Allgeier: 4x800 relay

Conference runner-ups

• Lily Pinckley-1600, 3200

• Adam Hollowell-3200

• The boys 4x100 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel and Eli Pierson

• The girls 4x400 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride and Katie Olsen

Third-place finishers

• Deacon Hamilton-110 and 300 hurdles

• Ean Loichiger-1600

• Daren Smith-800

• Gabe Gunter-pole vault

• Megan Allgeier-1600

• Ella Moster-300 hurdles

• Madelyn Pohlman-200

• The boys 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel

Fourth-place finishers

Eli Pierson-200

Madelyn Pohlman-100

Carley Pride-400

Kaylie Raver-800

Maria Lopez-3200

Georgie Doll-shot put

Fifth-place finishers

Eli Pierson-100

Willy Sherwood-200

Ava Hanson-800

Katie Bedel-long jump, discus

Carley Pride-high jump

Sixth-place finishers

Katie Bedel-pole vault

The girls 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe and Cora Deputy

Seventh-place finishers

Sam Robben-110 hurdles

Willy Sherwood-100

Vonley Hund-400

Austin Cornn-high jump

Ella Moster-100 hurdles

Ava Hanson-high jump

Katie Bedel-shot put

Eighth-place finishers

Chase Hamilton-300 hurdles

Alex Murphy-pole vault

Personal records

800-Benjamin Moster, Daren Smith, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson

200-Madelyn Pohlman

1600-Lily Pinckley

3200-Maria Lopez

300 hurdles-Cora Deputy

Discus-Katie Bedel

Shot put-Georgie Doll and Katie Bedel

The boys 4x400 team and the splits of JJ Kuisel and Vonley Hund

The boys 4x800 team and the split of Benjamin Moster

The girls 4x800 team and the splits of Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier

-Information provided

