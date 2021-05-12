RUSHVILLE – Batesville's boys track team won the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship meet Tuesday at Rushville, while the girls were runners-up.
The boys pulled out a victory by edging ahead of East Central by 5.33 points. The meet was back and forth all night, with Franklin County also in the hunt, but it was the Bulldogs who brought home the championship.
Boys team scores: Batesville 133.33, East Central 127, Franklin County 115, Connersville 75.33, Rushville 63.33, Greensburg 43, Lawrenceburg 35, South Dearborn 31.
Batesville's girls lost two of their top sprinters to injury. They put forth a great team effort, coach Lisa Gausman said, and took the runner-up spot, just ahead of Greensburg by 2.5 points.
Girls teams scores: East Central 172, Batesville 115.5, Greensburg 113, Lawrenceburg 65, Franklin County 50, Connersville 42.5, Rushville 35, South Dearborn 29.
The girls 4x800 relay started off the night with not only a victory, but also broke the school record. The team of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Katie Olsen and Megan Allgeie broke the record set in 2017 by Liz Loichinger, Haylee Harmyer, Emma Gausman and Sarah Poltrack (9:56.38) by just over a half a second (9:55.72).
EIAC champions
• Benjamin Moster: 4x800 relay (8:29.89), 1600 (4:43.65), 800 (2:02.04)
• JJ Kuisel: 4x800 relay, 400 (50.97)
• Ean Loichinger: 4x800 relay, 3200 (10:20.59)
• Katie Olsen: 4x800 relay (9:55.72), 400 (1:03.67)
• Daren Smith: 4x800 relay
• Gabe Gunter: high jump (6-2)
• Kaylie Raver: 4x800 relay
• Ava Hanson: 4x800 relay
• Megan Allgeier: 4x800 relay
Conference runner-ups
• Lily Pinckley-1600, 3200
• Adam Hollowell-3200
• The boys 4x100 relay team of Willy Sherwood, Gabe Gunter, JJ Kuisel and Eli Pierson
• The girls 4x400 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson, Carley Pride and Katie Olsen
Third-place finishers
• Deacon Hamilton-110 and 300 hurdles
• Ean Loichiger-1600
• Daren Smith-800
• Gabe Gunter-pole vault
• Megan Allgeier-1600
• Ella Moster-300 hurdles
• Madelyn Pohlman-200
• The boys 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Moster, Eli Pierson, Vonley Hund and JJ Kuisel
Fourth-place finishers
Eli Pierson-200
Madelyn Pohlman-100
Carley Pride-400
Kaylie Raver-800
Maria Lopez-3200
Georgie Doll-shot put
Fifth-place finishers
Eli Pierson-100
Willy Sherwood-200
Ava Hanson-800
Katie Bedel-long jump, discus
Carley Pride-high jump
Sixth-place finishers
Katie Bedel-pole vault
The girls 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Ella Moster, Lizzy Nobbe and Cora Deputy
Seventh-place finishers
Sam Robben-110 hurdles
Willy Sherwood-100
Vonley Hund-400
Austin Cornn-high jump
Ella Moster-100 hurdles
Ava Hanson-high jump
Katie Bedel-shot put
Eighth-place finishers
Chase Hamilton-300 hurdles
Alex Murphy-pole vault
Personal records
800-Benjamin Moster, Daren Smith, Kaylie Raver, Ava Hanson
200-Madelyn Pohlman
1600-Lily Pinckley
3200-Maria Lopez
300 hurdles-Cora Deputy
Discus-Katie Bedel
Shot put-Georgie Doll and Katie Bedel
The boys 4x400 team and the splits of JJ Kuisel and Vonley Hund
The boys 4x800 team and the split of Benjamin Moster
The girls 4x800 team and the splits of Kaylie Raver and Megan Allgeier
-Information provided
