ANDERSON – A strong back nine at the regional by the Lady Bulldogs of Batesville helped secure a berth in the IHSAA golf state finals.
The Lady Bulldogs were in the hunt for a state qualifying spot when the team made the turn for the final nine holes at The Edge Golf Course. Batesville and Mt. Vernon, which eventually finished fourth in the team competition, both had 171 after the first nine holes.
Batesville locked down the state berth with a 160 team total on the final nine. The 171 on the first nine gave the Lady Bulldogs at 331 final score and third place in the regional.
Noblesville won the team title with 313. Hamilton Southeastern was second with 315. The top three teams advance to the state finals on Oct. 1-2 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Batesville junior Emma Weiler led the way with an 18-hole score of 75, which was followed closely by Josie Meyer’s 80 and Addyson Weiler’s 81. Tori Harpring was the fourth with a 95. Madelyn Pohlman added a 111.
The shot of the day was recorded by Meyer on the par 5 – 18th hole, which resulted in an eagle. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs finished strong on the final hole with an eagle, birdie and a par from their top three golfers.
Overall, Emma Weiler’s 75 was tied for the third best individual score on the day.
Greensburg finished the regional with a team-total 416.
Sarah Stapp had a 93 to lead the Lady Pirates. Elizabeth Mitchell finished with 103. Kate Acra carded a 109. Alyea Lawrence finished with 111 and Anne Pumphrey had 116.
Rushville finished with 445 as a team.
Isabella Wilson led the Lady Lions with a 100. Claire Waits finished with 109. Emma Tressler had a 116. Emilee Jackman and Megan Alexander both had 120.
“We had a great season. Advancing to the regional round in the state tournament is a huge accomplishment that these girls should be proud of,” Rushville coach Jon Bitner said. “We didn’t have our best day, but that’s golf. Wet conditions, putting everything out, and interesting (to say the least) pin locations lead to high scores. The Edge is a gettable golf course. We definitely left shots out there, but the lessons learned from playing at this level is immeasurable. We will be returning all five starters next year so the bar has been set. I know the girls will work hard in the off season to continue to improve their skills. The 2022-2023 golf season should be exciting to watch.”
Oldenburg Academy’s Emarald Simmons finished with 103 and Jac-Cen-Del’s Tracy McKittrick had a 107.
