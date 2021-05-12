BATESVILLE – East Central freshman Lexi Hatmaker held Batesville to three hits during Tuesday’s conference softball game. The visiting Trojans stayed unbeaten in Eastern Indiana Conference play with an 11-0 win.
Batesville slipped to 6-10 overall and 2-9 in the EIAC, while East Central moved to 18-3 and 10-0.
Sophie Lee hit a double, while Emma Belter and Paige Oldham had singles for the Bulldogs.
Oldham took the loss, allowing eight earned runs in four innings. Renee Lecher threw a scoreless inning.
JV action
East Central won the junior varsity game 7-1.
The Bulldogs managed four hits, led by Georgia Mertz going 2-for-3. Rhea Miller and Claire Saner had one hit apiece.
Renee Lecher pitched all five innings, allowing eight hits and striking out four.
Up next
Batesville will host Greensburg at 5:30 p.m., which will be the resumption of a game from earlier this season. The Pirates lead 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
The JV game will immediately follow the varsity game.
