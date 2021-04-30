ST. LEON – Batesville's junior varsity track teams traveled to East Central Thursday night to compete in The JV Trojan Invitational.
The Bulldogs started off the night with a couple of champions as Cora Deputy won the pole vault (7-0) and high jump (4-2). The boys 4x800-meter relay team of Will Nuhring, Tyler Bedel, Kyler Daulton and Nathan Villani started the running events off with a victory with a time of 9 minutes, 14.59 seconds.
Villani then came back and won the 1600 with a personal-best time of 5:01.67.
The other champion for the night was Trysta Vierling in the 800 with a personal-best run of 2:39.74.
Both the boys and the girls finished the night with a fifth place score overall.
Boys team scores: Elder 126, Archbishop Moeller 110, East Central 106, Ryle 90, Batesville 88, South Dearborn 64, Franklin County 15
Girls team scores: St. Ursula Academy 133, Ryle 132, East Central 97.5, Seton 97, Batesville 61, South Dearborn 18.5, Franklin County 16
Second place: Will Nuhring-800; Megan Allgeier-pole vault; Trysta Vierling-1600; Madison Rahschulte-800
Third place: Alex Murphy-pole vault; Kyler Daulton-1600; 4x400 relay team of Tyler Bedel, Evan Berkemeier, Kasin Hughes and Nathan Villani
Fourth place: Josh Mobley-pole vault; Jy'lil Chappell-100; Kasin Hughes-400
Fifth place: Karson Macke-shot put; 4x100 relay team of Josh Mobley, Alex Murphy, Thomas Hartman and Jy'lil Chappell
Sixth place: Cole Rudolf-110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Kyler Daulton-3200; Evan Berkemeier-400; Taylor Townsley-discus
Seventh place: Thomas Hartman-high jump; Madison Rahschulte-1600
Eighth place: Cole Rudolf-long jump; Derek Vansickle-shot put; Will Thomas-discus; Elliott Mertz-800; Jy'lil Chappell-200; Alyssa Nobbe-shot put, discus
Personal bests: 100-Taylor Townsley; 800-Will Nuhring, Elliott Mertz, Trysta Vierling, Madison Rahschulte; 1600-Nathan Villani; 300 hurdles-Cole Rudolf; High jump-Cora Deputy; Long jump-Cole Rudolf and Josh Mobley; Discus-Taylor Townsley; 4x800 splits-Will Nuhring, Kyler Daulton, Tyler Bedel and Nathan Villani; 4x400 splits-Evan Berkemeier, Tyler Bedel and Nathan Villani
-Information provided
