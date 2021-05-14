BATESVILLE — Riley Zink was dealing on the mound.
The Batesville senior struck out 14 Rushville batters during Thursday’s game at Liberty Park, helping the Bulldogs earn a 10-2 win.
Jacob Meer started Friday’s game, allowing only two hits in Batesville’s 12-1 win at Rushville.
The Dogs have won 10 straight, and 12 of their last 13. They’re 16-4 overall and remain atop the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference at 8-2.
Following the two losses Rushville fell to 3-15 overall and 2-10 in the EIAC.
Batesville 10, Rushville 2
Zink (5-1) pitched five innings, meaning he nearly recorded every out via strikeout. He allowed only two hits and two walks. Both runs Rushville scored were unearned.
The Bulldogs scored four in the first and fifth innings, plus two in the third. They put together nine hits and seven different players drew a walk.
Zach Wade and Trey Peters smacked doubles, with Wade driving in three runs and Peters knocking in one.
Max Baumer went 2-for-3, while Travis Lecher went 2-for-4 and scored three times.
Jack Grunkemeyer and Cole Werner each recorded a single and an RBI.
Rushville got both of its runs in the third, when Austin Howard and Adam Sizemore scored. Tyler Smith and Jack Culley each had singles.
Batesville 12, Rushville 1
Meer (4-2) struck out six and walked two.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits, including three doubles and a season-high three triples.
Wade led the way offensively, going 3-for-3 and driving in three.
Travis Lecher also went 3-for-3 with a double and two triple. The junior scored three runs and drove in one.
Zink and Willy Sherwood had two hits apiece. Sherwood and Grunkemeyer each had two RBIs.
Calvin Sherwood had a double and an RBI.
Up next
Batesville will host Greensburg at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park. A special celebration will take place before the game, recognizing 100 years of Batesville baseball at Liberty Park.
Rushville returns to action Monday at Franklin County.
