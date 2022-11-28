CONNERSVILLE - Batesville picked up EIAC win No. 1 on the season and moved above the .500 mark with a 54-41 victory over Connersville in the Spartan Bowl Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs improve to 4-3 with their third straight win and to 1-0 in the conference. Connersville drops to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC.
It was a back-and-forth first quarter with the largest lead of the quarter for either team being two points. Connersville got on the board first with a bucket by Hailey Sembach. Batesville answered with a bucket from Lydia Haskamp off the assist from Sophie Gesell. Batesville took its first lead on a pair of free throws by Alyson Peters.
With Connersville leading 5-4, Batesville's Gesell drained a 3-pointer to put the Lady Bulldogs back on top. Connersville had the answer as Addison Jones matched the 3-pointer on the other end. Late in the quarter, Gesell found Haskamp again for the easy bucket, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jones banked in to put the Lady Spartans on top 12-1 after one quarter.
Peters scored for Batesville to open the second quarter. After a bucket by Abigail Schwartz for Connersville, Peters had a rebound bucket and Haskamp went 2-of-2 at the charity stripe to put Batesville on top 17-14. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed again in the ball game.
After Connersville closed the gap to 17-16, Batesville closed the first half on a 7-1 run. Marlee Obermeyer's 3-pointer started the run and Emma Weiler's jumper from the right baseline capped the run with the Lady Bulldogs leading 24-17 at the half.
A traditional three point play by Peters opened the third quarter scoring and gave Batesville a 10-point lead. Sembach got the Lady Spartans on the board, but four straight free throws by Peters extended the lead to 31-19.
Jones poured in five straight points for Connersville to cut the deficit to seven. Peters then found Haskamp for the bucket to stop the Jones' run. A Jones 3-pointer late in the third cut the Batesville lead to 33-29, but Weiler drained a 3-pointer of her own to put the Lady Bulldogs in front 36-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
A traditional three point play by Cora Deputy pushed the Batesville lead back to double figures. After Connersville cut the deficit back to eight, Peters completed a conventional three point play to give Batesville a 44-33 lead. Connersville cut the deficit back to single digits, but could not make a run. The Lady Bulldogs connected on 10-of-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the 54-41 victory.
Peters led Batesville with 22 points. Haskamp was also in double figures with 10 points. Weiler and Gesell both scored seven points. Deputy had five points and Obermeyer finished with three.
Batesville also picked up a win in the junior varsity contest, 46-38. Batesville is now 4-3 on the junior varsity season.
Claire Saner and Rhea Miller led Batesville with 12 points each. Lexiyne Harris added 10 points followed by Obermeyer six Alyssa Nobbe two, Lucy Abplanalp two and Ava Hilbert two.
On Friday, the Lady Bulldogs held off Jac-Cen-Del 49-47.
Julia Meyer led JCD with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Reagan Hughes added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for JCD and Olivia Neal had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. Kelsey Borgman dished out a team-high four assists. Sophia Sullivan had three points and Kaylin Hinners had two points.
Peters led Batesville with 23 points, including 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Haskamp chipped in with 10 points followed by Gesell nine, Weiler three, Obermeyer three and Deputy one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.