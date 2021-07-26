Batesville Rotary Club is hosting an 18-hole, four-person scramble. It will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team. Each golfer will receive a goodie bag.
The tournament will raise funds for the primary purpose of benefiting Southeastern Indiana Career Center students, assisting them in paying fees and scholarships.
Contact Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or meldon@etczone.com with any questions, or visit the golf outing website at john4576.wixsite.com/batesvillerotary.
