MADISON – Sydnee Schaefer's double in the eighth inning gave Batesville a lead, helping lift the Bulldogs to a 12-9 win Friday at Madison.
Schaefer's hit came on an 0-2 count, giving Batesville a 10-9 advantage. They added two more runs and held the Cubs scoreless in the bottom half to seal the nonconference win and improve to 5-2.
Paige Oldham went the distance in the circle. She struck out eight, and only one of the nine runs she allowed was earned. The Bulldogs committed six errors.
The Bulldogs outhit the Cubs 11-9.
Schaefer, Emma Belter, Sophie Lee and Calli Fletcher recorded two hits apiece.
Lee doubled twice and drive in five runs. Schaefer had two RBIs, as did Kylie Laker.
Oldham, Kyle Westrick and Laker all had singles.
JV action
Batesville's junior varsity softball team dropped a tight one Friday at Madison, 7-6. The scoring was back and forth until the Cubs scored four times in the bottom of the fifth for the walk-off win.
The Bulldogs collected eight hits. Katie Mobley's inside the park home run on a drive to right in the top of the third was a big highlight. Rhea Miller, Sophie Myers, Kailey Weberding, Lillian Tinker, Georgia Mertz, Natasha Fowler, Athena Mitchell had one hit apiece.
Mobley took the loss on the rubber as she allowed six hits and seven runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven.
Up next
The Bulldogs (5-2, 1-2) were slated to host Connersville (4-5, 2-2) on Monday in an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
