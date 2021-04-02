BATESVILLE – Randy Obermeyer sees something different from his softball team this season.
This is Obermeyer’s sixth year at Batesville, and fifth as head coach. His varsity roster features at least 15 players who can hit varsity pitching, something he attributes to the younger players coming in with experience.
“We’ve got pretty good bat speed and a lot who have playing time on travel teams,” Obermeyer said.
The ability to hit, combined with speed on the base paths, should allow the Bulldogs to mix in some bunting and short game elements to keep teams on their toes – something that hasn’t typically been an option in previous years.
“In the past, we’ve found ourselves behind in so many games that we didn’t have a choice but to swing away. We had girls swinging at balls they couldn’t catch up to. Now, I think we’re in a lot better position,” Obermeyer said.
“Now, if you have a girl who can’t hit, you sub them out and get somebody else in who can. I would think we should be able to play ahead, utilize our short game with strong hitting, and try to keep the leads.”
Batesville has 24 players between its varsity and junior varsity teams. Ten are listed as exclusively varsity players, seven could split time between both teams, and seven who are listed exclusively on the JV roster.
It’s a very young varsity roster. The breakdown for ages is three seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and seven freshmen.
Seniors Kylie Laker and Paige Oldham are returning starters, while classmate Anna Gerth is a newcomer. Oldham hit .397 as a sophomore with two home runs. She’ll play next year at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.
Laker, a left-handed hitter, also finished her sophomore campaign by hitting .397, which included one home run.
Junior starters are Emma Belter, Sophie Lee, Sarah Ripperger and Sydnee Schaefer, while freshman starters are Renee Lecher, Margaret Wilson and Kaylin Hinners.
Belter led the Bulldogs in hitting as a freshman, posting a .418 average with two homers.
“I’ve never seen so much pop from the bats on a Batesville team,” Obermeyer said. “Four of our top five can put them over the fence and probably will consistently this year.”
Lecher hit a ball this spring that cleared the fence by 40 feet, Obermeyer said.
“It was a monster shot,” he said. “The wind was blowing in. It was unbelievable, a no-doubter. She hits the ball with so much speed. Her bat speed is incredible.”
Obermeyer said several players possess the power to hit homers, but they first need to focus on making solid contact first.
“I see a lot of doubles, triples and home runs this year, I really do,” Obermeyer said.
Oldham is the team’s No. 1 pitcher. However, she’ll likely play in the outfield in college, and Obermeyer knows she’d like to play other positions this season.
Lecher will start at third and likely be the No. 2 pitcher. Fellow freshman Katie Mobley will likely do most of the pitching for the JV, but could also see some varsity action.
Oldham and Lecher have contrasting styles, which Obermeyer hopes will keep hitters off-balance.
“Paige has more up and down movement,” he said, “whereas Renee is more left and right.”
Oldham has gotten stronger with her pitching and possesses more control, Obermeyer said. While she could prove him wrong, the coach expects Oldham won’t strike out a ton of batters. If she can induce ground balls, the Bulldogs should be just fine.
“As long as she can pitch it in there where they’re not ripping on the ball, our defense should be able to hold up,” he said.
Although no sophomores will begin the season as starters, Obermeyer said several are ready to go in anytime and won’t miss a beat. Samantha Kessens is a backup as second base, while freshman Kallie Fletcher can play third.
Batesville went 7-15 in 2019, finishing seventh in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. With the talent on this team, Obermeyer said winning sectional and finishing in the top three of the EIAC are goals.
“I believe that’s pretty doable with this team,” he said.
It’s a tough conference, Obermeyer admits. East Central, Connersville and South Dearborn – the top three teams in the 2019 – are always difficult opponents.
Regardless of how the team fares in the win-loss column, with only three seniors and so many underclassmen, the future of the program will become much clearer.
The Bulldogs are slated to open the season Saturday with a doubleheader at Rising Sun. They’ll host Rushville – which was postponed from earlier this week – at 5:30 p.m. Monday for their home opener.
“I’m looking forward to the season and getting things going and seeing how well they play,” Obermeyer said.
