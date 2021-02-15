ST. LEON — Batesville's shooting touch went cold Saturday. A day after shooting 50 percent from the field in a win over Rushville, the Bulldogs shot 31 percent.
While they played good defense, the offensive struggles were too much to overcome in the 46-35 loss at East Central.
"Shooting woes again hurt us again," Bulldogs coach Aaron Garrett said.
Two factors didn't help matters:
• A slow start and getting down early
• Not having RJ Powell, the team's second-leading scorer at over 12 points per game
Powell injured his knee Friday against Rushville. The senior guard had 12 points, 12 assists and zero turnovers against the Lions.
"A big piece out of our lineup made our mission much more difficult," Garrett said.
Despite trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, the Bulldogs managed to take a 27-26 lead late in the third.
However, East Central closed out the game in what Garrett deemed "impressive fashion." The Trojans closed it out with a 20-8 run.
Sam Voegele led the Bulldogs with 13 points, followed by Thomas Raver with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Batesville is now 6-13 overall and 3-4 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
East Central improved to 11-8 and 4-2.
JV action
East Central pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the junior varsity game 43-33. The Bulldogs trailed 31-28 going into the final period.
Scoring for Batesville were Travis Lecher eight, Cole Pride seven, Zach Wade five, Alec Bunselmeier four, Cody Mohr four, Jack Grunkemeyer three and Kasin Hughes two.
Up next
The Bulldogs have only one game on tap this week: Friday at Morristown. The Yellow Jackets are 16-4 and have won six straight. They came into this week ranked 10th in 1A.
