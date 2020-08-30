MOORES HILL - Batesville’s cross country teams swept the team titles at the 8-team Moores Hill Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated the competition, putting all seven harriers in the top 15.
Batesville finished with 28 to win the title. Columbus East was second with 69 followed by East Central 73.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was sophomore Ava Hanson who took runner-up with a time of 20:25. Madison Rahschulte was the next blue uniform to cross the line in fourth, followed closely by teammate Maria Lopez in sixth. Sophie Myers took seventh, Lily Pinckley ninth, Megan Allgeier 10th and Trysta Vierling 12th.
On the boys side, it was a little bit closer as the top 3 teams were fighting positions throughout the race, but the Bulldogs managed to squeak ahead winning by just 4 points with a score of 43 points. Austin was second with 47 and Greenfield-Central took third with 51.
The Bulldogs were led by juniors Ean Loichinger crossing the finish line first at 16:37 and followed by teammate Benjamin Moster at 16:48. Senior Adam Hollowell raced in at 17:03 to take fourth. Finishing out the top seven varsity runners for Batesville were Eli Loichinger in 16th, Nathan Villani 20th, Dillon Murray 30th and Kyler Daulton 32nd.
On the junior varsity side,the girls were led by juniors Carley Pride coming in first and Katie Olsen second.
Batesville harriers running personal best times included Benjamin Moster, Adam Hollowell, Eli Loichinger, Kyler Daulton, Landon Gutzwiller, Sean Callahan, Megan Allgeier and Ella Moster.
