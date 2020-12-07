MADISON – Batesville's swim teams finished third out of four schools Saturday after once again hitting the road to compete at the Madison Small Team Invitational.
“This meet was an absolute blast,” Bulldogs coach Greg McMullen said. “We always appreciate the competition and how this meet brings out the best for so many of our kids.”
The Bulldogs swam a number of lifetime bests, with a number of other athletes swimming very close to previous season efforts.
“We still have a long way to go before this season wraps up,” McMullen said, “but we’re ready to get back to our training regimen next week.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Madison 350, North Harrison 258.5, Batesville 174.5, Silver Creek 33
Girls: North Harrison 333, Madison, 267, Batesville 255, Silver Creek 23
BULLDOG WINNERS
• Sean Callahan: 50 free (24.44)
• Ethan Brewer: 100 fly (1:01.30)
• 200 freestyle relay: Will Johnson, Ben Moster, Ethan Brewer, Sean Callahan (1:38.95)
NOTABLES
• The boys finished with three first, four second and three third-place finishes.
• The girls earned three second and five third-place finishes.
• Girls PR’s: Claire Sunderman (200 free, 100 back; Taylor Blanton (100 back, 50 back (relay)); Paige Oldham (100 free); Ella Moster (100 breast)
• Boys PR’s: Johnson (200 free); Callahan (50 back (relay))
• The boys also had five in-season best times from Brewer, Callahan, Moster and Derek VanSickle, while the girls finished with three season best times from Ava Obermeyer and Oldham.
• Full meet results can be found at https://www.swimcloud.com/results/184684.
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will return to practice this week since the Shelby Relay event on Dec. 12 was cancelled. They will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 15, taking on EIAC foe Greensburg.
