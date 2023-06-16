BATESVILLE - Lynn Hertel requested and received $1,500 in Belterra River Boat funds to support the Batesville Summer Swim Team due to several extenuating circumstances which led to lower than average funding this year.
This is the 67th season for the Batesville Summer Swim Team.
"Our team has touched numerous families over the years, learning the fundamentals of swimming, which is a lifetime sport," Hertel said. "Learning something that can and probably in fact already has saved a life or two."
She said that her two daughters have remarked in adulthood that one of the best things Hertel and her husband did as parents was putting them on the swim team. Many of their children's college friends were unable to swim, much to the surprise of the Hertels.
The summer swim team is open to ages 3-18 years of age with practices being held five days a week. The average swimmer registration runs anywhere from 85-135 participants with 192 swimmers being the largest to date. This season, the swim team has only 62 registered swimmers on the roster which is one of, if not, the lowest registration in recent history.
The lack of registrants has caused a significant decrease in available funds and depleted the former financial cushion. The largest expenses are ribbons and a computer to host the swim meet details and organize the events.
Hertel requested between $1,000 and $1,500 to relieve financial stress this year. She mentioned pending fundraisers to help rebuild their financial cushion and be in better shape for next year.
There was no discussion amongst the Batesville City Council. Following Hertel's request, the maximum request of $1,500 was approved by the council.
