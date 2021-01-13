AURORA – Batesville’s boys and girls swimming teams took on EIAC foes Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn Tuesday evening. The boys once again rallied to come away with the overall win, while the girls finished third.
“Coming off our strong conference effort, we decided to toss in some off-events for some added variety,” BHS coach Greg McMullen said. “Some of the swimmers didn’t necessarily like what they were in, but we still swam well, earned some new PRs and got some added water time in.”
The Lady Bulldogs won two events, were runner-ups in two others and finished the night off with an additional five third-place finishes. They also finished the meet with 10 personal records and one season-best time, while also taking advantage of the meet to give five different swimmers a chance to try something new.
The boys finished with 13 PRs, one SB and three new event swims.
“We work hard to build confidence in our swimmers,” McMullen said. “Not just in their basic swimming skills, but also working towards the confidence to try new events. Now that we’ve moved past conference it’s time to see what holes we can fill before we make the final push to the IHSAA Sectional meet in February.”
TEAM SCORES
Boys: Batesville 120, South Dearborn, 82, Lawrenceburg, 74
Girls: South Dearborn 130, Lawrenceburg 101, Batesville 84
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
• Ciaran Tyrer — 200 free (2:04.20), 100 free (54.77)
• Sean Callahan — 200 IM (2:19.43), 100 breast (1:09.79)
• Benjamin Moster — 100 fly (1:00.96), 100 back (1:04.64)
• William Johnson — 500 free (5:49.57)
• 200 free relay — 1:42.19, Johnson, Tyrer, Joseph Shroder, Moster
• 400 free relay — Tyrer, Derek VanSickle, Adam Hollowell, Johnson
Girls
• Sonja Gaulin — 50 free (27.90)
• 400 freestyle relay — 4:34.08, Paige Oldham, Ava Obermeyer, Isabelle Wonnell, Maria Lopez
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs will head to Lawrenceburg Thursday to compete against the Tigers and Milan Indians.
