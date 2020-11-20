CHARLOTTESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs of Batesville high school traveled to Charlottesville to take on the New Castle Trojans and host Royals in a three-way meet Thursday night.
“As our first meet of the season, this was a huge learning opportunity for our newer members and a chance for our veteran team members to get back to racing,” said Coach McMullen, fourth-year coach of the Bulldogs. “We’ve been working hard to get our vets back to race ready and working with our newcomers for this very moment.”
The Bulldogs finished strong earning a second-place victory in the meet, finishing just behind the Trojans.
“As always, we’ll go back and see what we have to work on,” McMullen said. “But we were able to get the first meet jitters out of the way for our women and will look to knock off some more rust in the coming weeks before we travel to Connersville on Dec. 1.”
TEAM SCORES
New Castle 368
Batesville 364
Eastern Hancock 227
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS
Maria Lopez (11) - 200 IM, second; 100 fly, second
Lilly Gellenbeck (9) - 100 free, second
Taylor Blanton (9) - 50 free, second; 100 back, second
LOOKING FOR MORE?
Full meet results can be found via SwimCloud at www.swimcloud.com/results/184681 and the meet replay is available on YouTube.
NOTABLES
- The Bulldogs were down five team members due to quarantine protocols, including three top-six swimmers from season.
- The Lady Bulldogs returned six members from the 19-20 season while adding 11 new swimmers to the team this season, including seven freshman, one sophomore, two juniors and one senior.
- Overall BHS had seven second-place finishers and four third-place finishers.
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will be visiting Connersville for a three-way meet against Connersville and Eastern Hancock on Dec. 1 at Connersville High School.
