CARMEL – The 23rd Annual IHSAA Girls Fall Preview golf invitational was held Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club. In the 16-team field, 13 teams are ranked in the Top 20, including No. 10 Batesville.
Westfield won the Fall Preview by carding a +24 team total. Center Grove was second at +35. Zionsville and Carmel both finished +38. Homestead was fifth at +41 followed by Noblesville +49, Hamilton Southeastern +49, Floyd Central +54, Ft. Wayne Carroll +58, Batesville +59, Penn +74, Valparaiso +95, Bedford North Lawrence +97, Castle +129, Delta +148 and Gibson Southern +157.
Westfield’s Addi Kooi was the medalist with a (-1) 71.
Batesville was led by Addyson Weiler with a 78. Josie Meyer was next for the Lady Bulldogs with 82. Ava South carded 84. Alexis Gallagher had a 103 and Grace Saner had a 124.
