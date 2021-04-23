BATESVILLE - Batesville's tennis team dominated visiting South Dearborn during Thursday's conference match.
It was the third straight win for the Bulldogs (4-3, 4-2 Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference), who also beat Rushville and Greensburg this week.
Batesville gave up just one game over the five varsity matches against the Knights.
Senior Betsy Harmeyer was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles. The rest of the players won 6-0, 6-0, including No. 2 Summer Ratcliffe and No. 3 Chloe Saler.
Kayla Stone teamed up with Malia Scheele No. 1 doubles. Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Belle Westerfeld, Isabelle Wonnell, Katelyn Martin and Ella Dieterlen posted junior varsity singles wins. Jada Day and Ella Wolters were victorious in JV doubles play.
Up next
Batesville (4-3, 4-2 EIAC) is slated to compete Saturday at the Shelbyville Invitational, and will host Triton Central at 5 p.m. Monday.
