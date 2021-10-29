BATESVILLE — Major improvements to the outdoor athletic facilities at Batesville High School (BHS) will take place without increasing property taxes, announced Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) superintendent Paul Ketcham.
At a meeting of the BCSC school board in October, the members approved the sale of $4 million in bonds for capital improvements to the Batesville High School sports venues, beginning with the football field and related areas which have not seen upgrades for nearly 35 years.
“With our recent expansions and improvements to the interiors of BHS and Batesville Middle School (BMS) nearing completion, our attention has swung to an outdoor area that has gone untouched since the 1980s,” Ketcham said. “The current football field and the adjacent locker room/concessions building are no longer meeting the needs of a growing student body. Our goal is to make improvements in this outdoor athletic area first so that every BHS student is impacted.”
After the conclusion of the 2021 football season, replacement of the current football field with a multi-layered artificial turf material will begin. In addition, major reconfiguration changes inside the stadium locker room/concessions building will add a much-needed third locker room, along with improved heating and cooling systems, upgraded coaches offices, additional storage for concessions, and exterior access to the training and laundry rooms.
Other near-term outside improvements include a new track surface and field event area upgrades. All projects are included in the first part of a multi-year, phased approach to a major outdoor sports facilities overhaul.
“While the long look at this puts us several years out—around 2024—to reach full project completion, the timing is critical for this first phase due to the seasonal needs of our student-athletes,” Ketcham explained. “Our goal is to have this part of the project completed before track season next spring.”
Additional groups such as the marching band, soccer teams, and physical education classes will benefit from the new field, thanks to the improved functionality of the turf material, according to Ketcham. The current field limits accessibility during wet conditions.
“We’re hoping to see increased use of the football field for a variety of reasons,” Ketcham said. “An all-weather playing field is an important asset for our schools to have.”
While specifics about future facility upgrades in the later phases are still being finalized, Ketcham and BCSC Director of Building and Grounds Tim Hunter have been working closely with Mike Schipp, AIA, from the Indianapolis-based architecture, interiors and engineering firm Fanning Howey to identify what will best serve the students and the community long-term.
“Fanning Howey has been involved with the Batesville public schools for many years,” lead architect Schipp said. “The Batesville administrative team is always willing to be creative, tweaking ideas and contemplating alternatives, to ensure that the final product is the best result possible. When this entire multi-year project is completed, I’m confident we’ll have an upgraded sports complex that is tailored to reflect Batesville’s unique needs.”
“We’ll continue to roll out these upgrades over the new few years, adjusting as necessary based on the finances available,” Ketcham said. “Our goal is to make our BHS outdoor sports complex an outstanding place to participate in or watch athletics in our community. We’re excited to be able to get this accomplished, all without raising property taxes.”
Information provided
