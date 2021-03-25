BATESVILLE — With approximately 65 boys and girls, it’s about an average-sized roster for Batesville track and field coach Lisa Gausman.
However, seniors and juniors make up nearly 40 members of the teams, meaning the Bulldogs are heavy on upperclassmen. And it also means Gausman has high hopes.
“I expect to be at the state meet, both boys and girls,” Gausman said. “What events, I’m not sure. We have people who could possibly go as individuals if things go right.”
The Bulldogs are expected to be very strong in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays for the boys and girls. Both are at a caliber where it’s possible to advance to state, even though Batesville competes in a very difficult regional that includes much bigger schools, including powerhouse Warren Central.
“But, it is a definite possibility, more than we’ve had the last several years,” said Gausman, who’s in her 15th season at the helm.
Batesville might’ve had its strongest team ever under Gausman last year before the pandemic hit. She has several top seniors who lost out on competing with some talented younger athletes.
“We’ve got to fill one missing spot here and there,” she said, “but I think we can do it.”
Batesville boys
Gabe Gunter is a senior high jumper who broke the East Central indoor record at a meet in early March. Gunter, who competed at regional two years ago, cleared 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches at the EC meet.
“He’s stronger and determined since it’s his senior year,” Gausman said.
Gunter is also likely the team’s top pole vaulter and sprinter right now, Gausman said, and could definitely help the 4x400 team or the 4x100 team.
Senior JJ Kuisel’s goal is to make it to state in the 400. He’ll also likely run the 200 and the 4x800.
Benjamin Moster hopes to follow in the footsteps of his brother Adam, who made it to state two years ago as a junior and placed on the podium. The younger Moster, who’s a junior, aims to make it to state in the 800, and he’ll also run on the 4x800.
Junior Ean Loichinger is a top distance runner whose goal is to advance to state in the 1600. He’ll also be on the 4x800 team.
Willy Sherwood is a sophomore and strong 400 runner. Like Kuisel, Sherwood hopes to make it to state.
“They work well together,” Gausman said. “They’re very good at competing together in practice. They feed off each other really well.”
Adam Hollowell is a senior whose goal is to advance to state in the 3200. He also wants to run in college and has a time standard he’s shooting to meet this season.
Although he’s a senior, Kurt Siefert is in his first year competing at track. He’s shown some promising times in the 100, Gausman said, and he’s doing well in the long jump.
Eli Pierson is a junior who last competed as an eighth-grader. He didn’t come out as a freshman, and then missed his sophomore year. Because he’s put on quite a bit of muscle, Gausman anticipates he’ll be a good sprinter and run the 100, 200 and possibly 400.
Like Siefert, Karson Macke is a senior who’s new to track. He’ll throw shot put and discus.
“As soon as he gets his form down,” Gausman said, “he’ll make some noise.”
Another top shot putter is Chase Hamilton, a junior who also competes in hurdles.
Nathan Villani and Will Nuhring are seniors who are good leaders, Gausman said. Nuhring could be the missing ingredient in the 4x800 team.
“He’s focused on being that missing piece we need,” Gausman said.
Batesville girls
Sophomore Lizzy Nobbe is one of the top sprinters, along with Lily Meyer and Elena Kuisel.
Madelyn Pohlman is also one of the fastest sprinters. She wants to break the school record in the 400 and advance to state.
Carley Pride and Katie Olsen are the top mid-distance runners.
Sophomore Ava Hanson wants to go to state in the 1600.
Lily Pinckley is another top distance runner. She struggled during the cross country season, Gausman said, but is ramping up her training.
“She’s starting to get back up there,” Gausman said, “and that’s exciting to see.”
Katie Bedel is a senior who’s very versatile. Gasuman said Bedel is either the top, or one of the best, performers in pole vault, shot put, discus, high jump and 300 hurdles.
“She can do everything,” Gausman said. “We’ve got to figure out where to put her.”
Other top throwers are junior Faith Tekulve, sophomore Makayla Granger-Young and senior Georgeanna Doll.
Trysta Vierling is a distance runner, while freshman Megan Allgeier has shown quickness and can run the 800.
Nadine Davis and Lexi Allison competed at nationals in archery. Davis, a sophomore, is a strong hurdler, Gausman said, while Allison is a freshman who could compete in pole vault, hurdles and sprints.
Assistant coaches
The following are either helping out as a volunteer or a paid assistant coach:
• Kerri Meyer, hurdles
• Garrett Yorn, distance
• Emily Bohman, sprints/long jump
• Clint Pride, pole vault
• Rob King, throws
• Ron Raver, high jump
The task now, which might continue throughout the season, is figuring out where to put everyone to utilize their talents while also filling in events for maximum team contributions.
“That’s the hard thing,” Gausman said. “We’ve got some athletes who are unbelievable and we could put them anywhere.”
Batesville opens the season April 8 at Greensburg. The Dogs’ first home meet is slated for April 13 against Franklin County.
