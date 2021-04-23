FRANKLIN - Both the boys and the girls Batesville track teams competed in their first big invitational of the season Thursday night at Franklin Community in the Bill Self Invitational. In the beginning, the sun was shining and the temperature wasn't too bad, but as the sun went down the temperatures kept dropping. However, the Bulldogs fought through these conditions and came away with both teams getting runner-up in the seven-team invitational, getting beat by only Franklin Community.
For the boys, it came down to the last event, the 4x400-meter relay. The Bulldogs were sitting in third place at the time and needed to win the event to jump into second. The boys did not disappoint, winning the event and moving ahead of Perry Meridian by 1/2 point.
Team scores
Girls: Franklin Community 204.5, Batesville 114.5, Martinsville 100, Perry Meridian 97.5, Jennings County 42.5, Connersville 32, Shelbyville 21
Boys: Franklin Community 146.33, Batesville 128.5, Perry Meridian 128, Connersville 69.83, Jennings County 65.5, Martinsville 54.5, Shelbyville 19.33
Individual results
Batesville had several champions in the night with JJ Kuisel, Benjamin Moster and Gabe Gunter being multiple champs.
Kuisel won the 400 (51.81) and was the anchor on the winning 4x400 relay.
Moster won the 1600, right at the line, with a big personal-best time of 4 minutes, 33.55 seconds (.09 ahead of Martinsville's Carson Heath's time of 4:33.64). Moster was the lead off for the 4x400 relay.
Gunter won both the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches) and pole vault, where he jumped a personal best of 11-6".
Other members of the 4x400 relay were Vonley Hund (personal best split of 54) and Austin Cornn.
Also taking home blue ribbons were the girls 4x800 relay team, running a team personal-best of 10:18.62 and beating the rest of the field by 20 seconds. Members of this group were Katie Olsen, Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier and Ava Hanson.
This meet also recognized one senior boy and girl of each school that represented both community, school and scholastic qualities. For Batesville, it was Nathan Villani and Katie Bedel who received this award.
Second place: Lily Pinckley (1600), Eli Pierson (100 200), girls 4x100 relay (Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe, Elena Kuisel), boys 4x800 relay (Kuisel, Ean Loichinger, Adam Hollowell, Moster)
Third place: Meyer (100), Olsen (800), Lily Pinckley (3200), Ella Moster (300 hurdles), Bedel (pole vault), B. Moster (800), Deacon Hamilton (110 hurdles), Siefert (long jump), girls 4x400 relay (Kaylie Raver, Hanson, Carley Pride, Olsen)
Fourth: Megan Allgeier (800), Hanson (1600), Meyer (long jump), Bedel (discus), Hamilton (300 hurdles), boys 4x100 relay (Vonley Hund, Pierson, Siefert, Gunter)
Fifth place: E. Kuisel (200), Raver 400, Faith Tekulve (discus), Loichinger (3200), Hamilton (long jump)
Sixth place: Pohlman (100), Maria Lopez 3200, E. Moster (100 hurdles), E. Kuisel (pole vault), Georgie Doll (shot put), Sam Robben (110 hurdles), Hamilton (300 hurdles)
Seventh place: Pride (400), Cora Deputy (300 hurdles), Loichinger (1600), Hollowell (3200), Nate Deputy (pole vault)
Eighth place: Hamilton (shot put, discus)
Personal bests
Long jump-Siefert, Hamilton, Meyer, Nobbe
Pole vault-Gunter
Shot put-Doll
800-Moster, Murray
1600-Benjamin Moster, Pinckley, Hanson
3200-Hollowell
300 hurdles-E. Moster
100 hurdles-E. Moster
4x400 splits-JJ Kuisel, Hund
4x800 splits-JJ Kuisel, Loichinger, Hollowell, Raver, Allgeier
Up next
The Dogs have a pretty busy week next week as they will be competing at home on Tuesday and then traveling to East Central at the end of the week for the Trojan Invitational. The JV will compete on Thursday and varsity on Friday.
-Information provided
