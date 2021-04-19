Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.