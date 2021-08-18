BATESVILLE - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated the Columbus North Lady Bull Dogs at Hillcrest Country Club by the final of 154 to 177.
Batesville was led by Emma Weiler with a school record tying 4-under par 31.
Josie Meyer was next for Batesville with 39.
Addyson Weiler finished with 41 followed by Tori Harpring 43, Chloe Murphy 50, Madelyn Pohlman 52, Rhea Miller 54 and Taylor Blanton 65.
BHS tops Jennings County, Milan
NORTH VERNON - The Lady Bulldogs traveled to St. Anne's golf course to take on host Jennings County and Milan. The Lady Bulldogs won the 3-team match with a 157 total.
Jennings County was second with 185 and Milan was third with 233.
Batesville was led by Emma Weiler with 34.
Josie Meyer carded a 38 followed by Addyson Weiler 40, Rhea Miller 45, Tori Harpring 46, Chloe Murphy 49, Madelyn Pohlman 53 and Taylor Blanton 67.
