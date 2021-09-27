BATESVILLE – After a short weather delay on Saturday at Batesville, the EIAC cross country teams hit the course for the conference tournament.
For the boys, Batesville took top honors with 24 points. Rushville was second with 55 followed by East Central 73, Greensburg 102, Lawrenceburg 138, Franklin County 138 and South Dearborn 211.
Batesville’s Benjamin Moster being named the MVP as he was the champion of the boys race with a time of 16:40.
Batesville Ean Loichinger was right behind him in second, followed by freshman Jake Chapman and Daren Smith in fifth and sixth. Kyler Daulton was the fifth individual boy to be named to the all-conference team coming through in 10th place.
For Greensburg, sophomore Jake Hawkins led the way as he earned All-EIAC honors for the first time with a fifth place finish. Hawkins lowered his personal best time to 17:32.
Sawyer Sanders recorded his fastest time of 2021. He took 16th place in 18:29. Nate Murray also had his best race of the season. Murray was 27th in 19:14. Freshman Paxton Harris was next for Greensburg. He used a strong finish to earn 31st in 19:35. TJ Gorman was 33rd in 19:38 while Cameron Schwartz crossed the finish line 34th in 19:45. Kole Stephens placed 35th in 19:58. Other Greensburg runners included Brayden Emery (20:22), Bryant Merritt (20:38), Carson McCord (20:44), Skylar Westerfeld (20:44), Chase Tekulve (20:51), Vaughn Verzo (21:26), Wyatt Clifford (21:40) and Robert Browning (25:51).
“The rain didn’t stop us, but it did delay us. We started our morning a little rough with some circumstances out of our control, but one thing we did have control of was our attitude to race well against some tough EIAC competition,” Rushville Coach Tush said. “The Lions captured the runner-up spot in the conference championship which was a confidence springboard for us as we approach sectional next weekend. We had four boys earn all-conference honors and two more just a few spots out. You train all summer and season for conference and sectionals. It is always a challenge, but they rose to the occasion.”
The Lions were led by senior Kyle Stanley in third place. Sophomore Charlie Sterrett finished 12th followed by freshman Wyatt Jacobs 13th and freshman Hunter Parmerlee 14th, all of which earned all-conference. Trenton Dyer (17th), Ryan Schnidler (20th), and Isaac Krodel (23rd) finished out the varsity spots for the Lions. Other finishers in the JV competition were Isaac Schelle (2nd), Dustin King (5th), and Jacob Lilly (13th).
For the girls, Batesville finished first with 20. East Central was second with 38 followed by Greensburg 89, Rushville 104 and South Dearborn 142. East Central’s Rachel Campbell was the EIAC MVP coming through the line first in 20:02.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Lily Pinckley as conference runner-up and was followed by a nice pack of her teammates as the Bulldogs took the next four spots. Coming in 3rd-6th were Kaylynn Bedel, Megan Allgeier, Ava Hanson and Maria Lopez respectively. Sophie Myers was the sixth Lady Bulldog to make the sll-conference team racing through in eighth place. Madison Rahschulte just missed the top 15 as she was 18th.
For Greensburg, senior Emily Mangels led the way to earn all-conference for the third time in her career. She placed 13th overall in 21:59. Freshman Tiffani Gramman was also All-EIAC. She used a strong finish to place 15th in the race with a time of 22:07.
Hannah Crowell was the next runner for Greensburg. She placed 18th overall in 22:38. Tori Gauck took 20th place in 22:49. Sophomore Olivia Evans had her best performance of the season. She lowered her personal best by over a minute placing 29th in 24:53. Malana Kramer had her fastest time of 2021. She was 32nd in 25:25. Teammate Ally Foster also ran a season best. Foster was 33rd in 25:41. Senior Sophie Nobbe had her best time of the season running 25:41. Allison Kunze recorded her best time ever for 5K. She ran 26:16 while junior Kylee Simpson finished in 28:58.
For the Lady Lions, junior Olivia Wehr was on fire right from the gun, racing to her fastest time in two years. She led the Lady Lions from the start and earned all-conference honors by placing 14th amongst a very tough field of young ladies. Following in Wehr’s footsteps was junior Ashley Whitham (24th), sophomore Maddy Hankins (25th), sophomore Mia Norvell (26th), junior Sophia Kemple (28th), junior Yanitza Norvell (35th), and freshman Jorja Ellis (38th) all with very close or season bests. JV finisher Lanea Adams was 12th.
“Today was a huge confidence booster for the Lady Lions. We expect a full healthy team for sectionals in two weeks,” Coach Tush added.
