WEST HARRISON – Grand Oak Golf Club was the host for the EIAC golf tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs of Batesville won the team title with a 362 total. Franklin County was second with 391 followed by Lawrenceburg 407, Connersville 425, East Central 445, Rushville 450 and South Dearborn 481.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler was tournament medalist with a 71.
Addyson Weiler finished second overall with an 84. Chloe Muphy (103) and Madelyn Pohlman (104) also made the all-conference team. Tori Harpring also shot a 104 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rushville’s 450 was a season best.
Isabella Wilson led the Lady Lions with all-conference honors by placing eighth with a 100.
Emilee Jackman finished with 116. Claire Waits and Megan Alexander (career best) both finished with 117. Emma Tressler finished with 120.
“Very proud of the girls and their effort today. We managed to shoot a season best 450 on a tough, fairly tight golf course. After getting off to a rough start on the back nine, the girls seem to settle down and find their groove,” RCHS Coach Bitner said. “The greens were significantly faster and more undulating than the girls are used to. That being said, we averaged less than 2.3 putts per hole, a significant improvement over our last couple of matches. Still an area of concern for me heading into sectional next weekend, so we’ll continue to focus on that during practice this week. As I’ve said before, when you don’t hit many greens in regulation, you have to be able to get up-and-down.”
Greensburg hosts the sectional at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday.
