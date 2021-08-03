RICHMOND - The high school girls golf season got underway on Monday. The Elks Club of Richmond hosted the Joe Moehring Invitational with 10 teams competing.
Batesville claimed the top spot with a team total of 333. That score is a new school record.
Host Richmond finished eight strokes back in second with 341. Lawrenceburg was third with 382 followed by Union County 388, Connersville 417, Winchester 444, Centerville 446, Hagerstown 452, Rushville 469 and Muncie Central incomplete.
Batesville's Emma Weiler was the meet medalist with a school record 1-under-par 71.
Batesville's Addyson Weiler tied for second overall with an 80. Josie Meyer was fourth overall with 82. Madelyn Pohlman finished with 100 and Chloe Murphy had a 121.
Isabella Wilson led the way for Rushville with 102. Emma Tressler was next for the Lady Lions with 118. Claire Waits carded 122 followed by Emi Jackman 127 and Megan Alexander 136.
"A promising start to the season. While the scores may not reflect it, the girls played pretty well for their first time out. Sometimes golf is like that, you can have a good day striking the ball, but putts just don't drop. Isabella Wilson got off to a strong start carding a 102, which easily could have been 92. I was also impressed with the job that Emma Tressler and Megan Alexander did as this was their first high school match and nerves in golf are typically not a good thing, but they handled the pressure very well. Claire Waits and Emi Jackman also showed that they have put some time in over the summer and lessons have paid off," Rushville coach Jon Bitner said. "We have a lot of work to do and we're all looking forward to getting after it. Stay tuned."
