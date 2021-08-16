TERRE HAUTE - Batesville's cross country teams opened the 2021 season on Saturday on the state championship course hosted by Terre Haute South.
The invitational brings some of the best runners in the state with nearly 300 competitors and 30 teams.
The Bulldogs fought through the humidity and challenging course to take 16th place.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 11th.
The boys were led by Benjamin Moster in 26th overall, following by Ean Loichinger at 56th, Daren Smith 95th, Kyler Daulton 141, Jake Chapman 168, Will Nuhring 174 and Isaac Trossman at 181.
The girls were led by freshman Kaylynn Bedel who ran an incredible race and crossed in 10th place at an impressive 20:05. Maria Lopez was next for the Lady Bulldogs in 44th place and followed closely by Megan Allgeier at 46th. Sophie Myers was next at 99th, followed by Lily Pinckley and Madison Rahschulte at 162 and 166 respectively. Finishing out the top 7 was Ella Moster at 213.
Batesville returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Greensburg, facing the Pirates, North Decatur and South Decatur.
