TERRE HAUTE – The Batesville cross country teams opened the 2020 season at the Terre Haute South Valley Kick Off Invitational at the state championship course of LaVern Gibson. There were 22 girls teams and 28 boys teams competing.
For the girls, Batesville took sixth place. Maria Lopez led the way for the girls running an outstanding race and getting in the top 20 of the very competitive field placing 19th (21:11). Ava Hason was next for the Bulldogs at 42nd (21:54) followed closely by teammates Madison Rahschulte in 52nd (22:19) and Sophie Myers 54th (22:21). Finishing out for the Lady Bulldogs were Trysta Vierling, 75th (22:53), Megan Allgeier, 90th (23:31) and Carley Pride, 139th (25:30).
For the boys, the Bulldogs finished ninth. The Bulldogs were led by Benjamin Moster and Ean Loichinger, just missing out in the top 20 at 23rd and 27th respectively and racing in at 17:13 and 17:15. Following them was Adam Hollowell at 17:36 and crossing the line at 41st. Eli Loichinger was next for the Bulldogs in 101st place (18:51) and finishing out the top 7 were, Nathan Villani, 125th (19:38) Will Nuhring, 138th (19:40) and Daren Smith, 147th (19:51).
Batesville hosts Greensburg, North Decatur and South Decatur on Thursday. Racing begins at 5 p.m. Batesville will honor its seniors.
