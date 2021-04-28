MILAN – Hot bats helped fuel another lopsided win for Batesville's baseball team.
The Bulldogs scored in about every way, blasting home runs, hitting singles, drawing walks and reaching base on errors. They pounded Milan 17-1 Tuesday in five innings.
It was the fifth straight win for the Dogs, who improved to 11-4.
Sam Voegele and Jacob Meer launched homers in the fifth inning, when BHS plated six runs. Meer crushed a grand slam, while Voegele hit a solo shot.
Jack Grunkemeyer had two hits and two RBIs. Max Baumer also drove in two runs and had a single.
Others who had hits or RBIs were William Meer, Calvin Sherwood, Zach Wade, Cole Werner and Riley Zink.
Batesville racked up 10 hits, drew six walks, got hit by a pitch four times and reached on an error six times.
Luke Wilson got the win in relief, lasting two innings. He allowed one hit and one run.
Baumer started and went three innings. The right-hander gave up two hits and no runs, while striking out two and walking one.
Up next
Weather permitting, BHS will host Greensburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Dogs beat the Pirates 16-3 on Monday.
