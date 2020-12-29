BATESVILLE — Paige Oldham is the rare player who can provide solid defense regardless of which position she’s playing on the softball diamond.
“I’m a utility player, so I can play wherever – besides catching. That’s probably one position I’ve never played,” Oldham said.
That versatility has certainly benefited the Batesville senior. And it’s something that should be very useful at the next level.
Oldham signed a letter of intent earlier this month to play at the University of St. Francis.
“We think Paige can bring a mix of things to our program, especially due to playing multiple positions,” Ft. Francis coach Ryan Bolyn said. “She will provide depth in both our infield and outfield, plus our batting lineup. We are excited to get her to Fort Wayne and start preparing her for the collegiate game.”
Oldham, with assistance from parents Paul and Lisa Oldham, began searching for colleges about two years ago. She knew she wanted to attend a smaller school, and eventually learned about St. Francis. It immediately appealed to her because it’s a Catholic university and her family is Catholic.
“Once I was on campus I knew I liked it, Oldham said. “It felt like home. I met the coaches and I instantly had a great connection with them, and it all just fell into place.”
St. Francis competes in NAIA and is a member of the Crossroads League.
The Cougars went 27-24 in 2019 and were 4-11 in 2020 when the season was shut down because of the pandemic.
Taking a leadership role
Oldham started playing T-ball when she was 5. She loves softball for many reasons, including traveling for games and making personal connections with others.
“It also teaches me a lot of responsibility of how to carry not only myself, but care for others as a team and work with people,” Oldham said. “I’ve always been a people person, so I feel like this sport naturally drew me in that way too.”
Oldham recorded six hits as a freshman for the Bulldogs. She took on a much bigger role as a sophomore, hitting .397 with 11 doubles and two home runs.
She batted in the No. 4 or 5 spot for coach Randy Obermeyer.
“She’s a solid hitter and long-ball hitter,” Obermeyer said. “I expect her to hit more doubles and home runs. She hits good line drives.”
Oldham was one of Batesville’s three primary pitchers in 2019. She tossed the most innings (49 2/3) and recorded the lowest ERA (4.79).
With Oldham’s experience and since she’s now a senior, Obermeyer relies on her to help instruct the younger players, such as explaining her batting stance, what she looks for in a pitch and what she’s thinking in different counts.
“She’s able to do that and not miss a beat,” Obermeyer said. “She’s really good at coaching.”
When Obermeyer initially told her she’d have to take on a leadership role and help the younger players, Oldham was nervous. But after helping teach a hitting lesson at an open fields practice, it went well and she’s now excited.
Since the entire 2020 season was canceled, Oldham said it’s especially important to help the younger players.
“I know how going through freshman year was; it was kinda scary,” she said. “I feel like I can really help them that way.”
Swimming for strength
Oldham currently competes on Batesville’s swim team. She swam for four years when she was younger, then tried basketball for four years, before going back to the pool her junior year.
One reason for the switch was to see if swimming would help make her shoulders stronger. While she didn’t get to see how it transitioned to her junior season with the Bulldogs, Oldham played travel ball during the summer for the Indy Dreams.
“I did see more strength built up,” she said, “and I think it was from swimming. Hopefully that does carry over to senior season this year.”
Oldham has already been accepted into the nursing program at St. Francis. Her mother is a physical therapist, and doing something in the medical field is something that’s drawn Oldham’s interest for five years.
Obermeyer called Oldham very smart and very talented. She’s very good at communicating, he said, and very versatile.
Oldham’s primary position is in the outfield for her travel team, and it’s where she could wind up playing at the next level.
“I love playing in the outfield. That’s probably my biggest strength,” she said. “But if you put me at third, first, it doesn’t matter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.