ANDERSON — The Lapel Regional for girls golf was held Saturday at The Edge Golf Course in Anderson. Batesville’s Emma Weiler finished third overall with a 75 and earned a berth in the state finals this Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Course in Indianapolis.
Noblesville won the team title with a team score of 314. Hamilton Southeastern was second with 324 and Greenfield-Central took third with 345.
Batesville finished seventh overall with 363, Franklin County was eighth with 366 and Greensburg was 16th with 409.
Other scores for Batesville were Josie Meyer 90, Tori Harpring 91, Madelyn Pohlman 107 and Rhea Miller 113.
Greensburg was led by Megan Reisman with 90 followed by Elizabeth Mitchell 97, Anne Pumphrey 110, Alyea Lawrence 112 and Mollie Pumphrey 121.
Gracie Graf and Camryn Brewer both carded 89 for Franklin County.
Nicole Mears finished with 92 followed by Crystal Calihan 96 and Kelsey Brackney 110.
For Rushville, Isabella Wilson carded 105 and Carley Buckley had 110.
