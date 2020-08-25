The Batesville Bats 12U won the USSSA Slumpbuster this past weekend at Ceraland Park in Columbus by defeating the Louisville Hornets 6-0 in the championship game.
The squad earned the 4th seed of eight by defeating the Columbus Dirt Dawgs 17-4 in game one of pool play on Saturday and losing a hard fought battle to the Louisville Hornets 9-5 in game two.
Batesville defeated the Seymour Diamondbacks in the first game of bracket play Sunday morning 8-0 to advance. Noah Weigel was solid on the mound, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and no walks. After going out in order in the first inning, the second inning is where the team separated themselves from the opponent by scoring five runs.
Trent Stuart led the inning off with an infield hit. Zayden Miller then walked and Keegan Walke was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cayden Drake hit a fielder’s choice to score Stuart for the go ahead run. Conner Beagle followed with a sacrifice fly to left center to score Miller from third. Preston Blessing followed with a deep home run shot to center field to send the team up 5-0 and deflate the opponent and coast on to the semifinal.
In the semifinal, the squad had a rematch with the Southern Indiana Dragons out of Sellersburg. The Dragons had late season pick-ups and utilized an ace pitcher from the Indiana Bulls organization. In a well-played the contest, the team was undeterred. Weigel began the contest with a base hit to left center and stole second base. Weigel advanced to third on a dropped 3rd strike play and scored on a subsequent dropped third strike play in which Clay Eckstein was able to beat the throw to first.
The team plated two more runs in the 3rd inning, but, after a lightning delay, found itself trailing 4-3 going into the 5th and final inning due to time limit expiring. After a ground out to begin the inning, Eckstein hustled down the line to beat out an infield hit. Stuart and Miller reached base on back-to-back walks. Walke then tied the contest with a base hit to right to score Eckstein. Drake followed up with two-run line drive double to left center to score Stuart and Miller. Beagle then scored Walke on what would turn out to be a huge run with a ground ball out to the shortstop.
After three consecutive hits by the Dragons to load the bases, Stuart remained on the hill. Rylan Yeager then got the key first out by fielding the ball at shortstop and tossing to Miller at second for the force out, leaving runners on the corners and one run across the plate. Perhaps the key play to the entire tournament was Stuart picking off the runner at first to Preston Blessing who then fired a throw to Miller for the 2nd out of the inning, allowing the run to score to make it a one run contest. After a base hit and stolen base to second, the threat of a tie was eliminated when the Dragons two-hitter flew out to the left fielder Drake sending the team to the title game.
Performances of note for the championship weekend were Weigel leading the team in hitting with a .583 batting average, Eckstein .545 (HR) and Stuart .500 (HR). Blessing hit two over the fence and Walke earned his first career home run. Stuart, Weigel, Drake, Beagle, Eckstein and Yeager were solid on the hill collectively only allowing a 4.33 earned run average. The team also had a solid .940 fielding percentage for the tournament, which collectively earned the championship.
The Bats are now (27-11-1) on the campaign and will be in action for their last tournament of the season next weekend in the RBI Showdown in Indianapolis.
The team would like to thank their many sponsors of the season: Buckley’s Service Center; Randy’s Roadhouse – Batesville; Doug Smith, Realtor; Meyer Custom Cues; Spankys ATV; Widener Automotive Inc.; Batesville Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130; Lee’s Country RV; Tree City Sports Cards; The Big 4 Cafe Batesville; The Toros Batesville Indiana; KFC/Taco Bell; Batesville Tool & Die; Wallpe Chiropractic and Wellness, LLC; Southeastern Insurance; Med-Mizer Inc.; Koch Auto Parts & Service, Inc.; Dunlaps Building Supplies; TEK Sealcoating; Bruns-Gutzwiller; Kyle Denni & Olivia Denni; Weigel Funeral Home; Johnson Auctioneers; and Hoosier Ice Queen.
