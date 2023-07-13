The Batesville Bats 15U traveled to Versailles, Kentucky, this past weekend to participate in the Woodford Summer Slam and earned a runner-up finish against solid competition from around the state of Kentucky.
The Bats were able to avoid the heavy rains in the area Saturday and finished with the No. 2 seed for bracket play on Sunday. The squad lost to the eventual champs, KC Kryptonite out of Independence,Ky., 8-0 and defeated the Rawlings Tigers from Richmond, Ky., 5-4.
The squad defeated Canes Kentucky from Lexington, Ky., 3-2 in a well played contest in the semifinal capped with Carson Hartley stealing home to send the team to the championship contest.
Cayden Drake led the team in hitting for the tournament with a .333 batting average. Noah Weigel hit .273, while Carson Hartley and Jayden Blair went .250.
Leading the squad from the hill was Clay Eckstein pitching a complete game against the Canes for the semifinal win. The right hander went 6 innings, allowed 2 earned runs, 6 hits, striking out 4 and walking 4. Austin Hodge was very effective in relief in the title game going 2 2/3 innings, allowed 0 earned runs, 2 hits, striking out 3 and walking 2. RJ Foster was also effective against the eventual champs in pool play going 4 innings, allowing 3 earned runs, 5 hits, striking out 3 and walking 3.
Leading the great team effort defensively were Eckstein, Drake, Jayden Blair, Hartley and Noah Weigel with 1.000 percentage.
The squad will next be in action Thursday through Sunday in the Greater Lafayette World Series played at various high school facilities around the Lafayette region. Check out the team in action on television by tuning into Indiana Sports Network.
The squad would like to thank its many sponsors, who without them this experience would not be possible:ANS, Batesville Tool & Die, Batesville Eagles, Widener Automotive, Med-Mizer, Lee’s Country RV, Walmart, The Toros, Weigel Funeral Home, Bruns & Gutzwiller, Hair Alley 812 and Wood-Mizer.
