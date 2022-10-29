CINCINNATI – The Batesville Bats earned a runner-up finish in the Cincy West 16U Fall Baseball League and tournament. The squad only lost twice to a solid Ohio Heat team 3-2 in league play and 5-3 in the tournament championship.
Keegan Walke hit a deep shot to right field in which the right fielder made an incredible catch with the tying run on first base with two outs to close out the season.
For the campaign, Joey Everroad led the team in hitting with a.462 batting average. T.J. Tibbetts hit .421, while Cayden Drake, Austin Hodge and Walke each hit .417. Everroad led the team in slugging percentage at an impressive .923. J.P Roseli led the team in stolen bases with nine.
Defensively, the squad was led by Roseli, Hodge, Matthew Shircliff and Noah Weigel, who each were a perfect 1.000.
Pitching was the team’s strength with Clay Eckstein leading the way at 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA, striking out 13 and walking 10 in 11 and 2/3 innings pitched. Drake was 3-0 with a 0.66 ERA, striking out 12 and walking 10 in 10 and 2/3 innings. Roseli had a 1.40 ERA striking out nine and walking five in five innings on the hill.
The squad will begin a competitive college showcase schedule next June after high school baseball concludes.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.