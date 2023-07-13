The Batesville Bats 17U traveled to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, this past weekend to participate in the Woodford Summer Slam and earned a runner-up finish against solid competition from around the Tri-state area.
The Bats were able to avoid the heavy rains in the area Saturday and finished with two solid wins and the No. 1 seed for bracket play on Sunday. The squad defeated the Anderson Cats from Cincinnati, Ohio, 6-4 in the first game of pool play followed by a convincing 12-2 win over the Mid America Prospects from Winchester, Ky.
After earning a bye to begin bracket play, the squad defeated the Mid America Prospects again in the semifinal 10-6. In the championship game, the Bats lost a 14-7 decision to the hot hitting Kentucky Rockers out of Lexington, Ky., in a contest that was back and forth early.
JP Izzo led the team in hitting for the tournament with a .700, batting average. Conner Drake hit .625, Dakota Wiggins .600, Chris Lewis .500 and Peyton Cordray .455.
Drake had a 1.125 slugging percentage, hitting a 3 run home run in the championship. Lewis had an .833 slugging percentage. Cordray had an .818 slugging percentage, going yard in Game 1 of pool play. Sam Weigel also went yard in Game 1 of pool play while Trot Davidson hit an absolute bomb in the title affair.
Leading the squad from the hill was Chris Lewis who went 4 1/2 innings for the tournament allowing 1 earned run, 3 hits striking out 5 and walking 4.
Leading the team defensively for the tournament with 1.000 fielding percentages were Caden Baker, Conner Drake, Chris Lewis and JP Izzo.
The squad will next be in action Thursday through Sunday in the Greater Lafayette World Series played at various high school facilities around the Lafayette region including the famous Loeb Stadium. Check out the team in action on television by tuning into Indiana Sports Network.
