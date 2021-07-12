COLUMBUS – The 13U Batesville Bats traveled to CERAland Park this past weekend and won the USSSA Calvin Strong Classic by going 5-0. The squad defeated the Indiana Bulls Red 12-5 in the title game to take home the championship rings.
In pool play on Saturday the Bats defeated the Mooresville Pioneers 5-3 in a well-played contest. Mooresville led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third when Conner Beagle led the home half of the inning off with a walk. Beagle scored on a throwing error by the third baseman on an attempt to get Clay Eckstein on an infield base hit. Eckstein stole second, advanced to third on a ground out to second base and scored on a passed ball by the catcher to knot the score at 2-2 heading to the fourth.
The Pioneers regained the lead in the top half of the fourth before Caleb Mohr singled and scored on a long hit double by Preston Blessing. In the bottom of the fifth the Bats scored the game-deciding runs when Noah Weigle led off the inning with a base hit and stole second. With two outs Jaiden Kuria and Rylan Yeager each reached on walks to load the bases. Cayden Drake hit a hard line drive base hit to left to score Weigle and Kuria in the battle of two solid teams.
Yeager got the start on the hill for the Bats and went two innings, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking four. Eckstein pitched in middle relief going 1 1/3 innings and allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits, three walks and two strike outs. Kuria came in relief with one out and bases load in the top half of the third. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out the next two batters to get out of the pinch. He pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing only one hit, striking out five and walking two in gaining the win.
In game two of pool play the Bats defeated the Fort Wayne DBACKS 5-0. The Bats struck first in the top half of the first when Eckstein singled up the middle, advanced to second on a throwing error by the pitcher on a pick-off attempt and advanced to third on a ground out. Kuria walked before the Bats scored Eckstein on a double steal of second and home. Kuria scored on a hard hit double down the left field line by Yeager.
The Bats plated two more in the top half of the second when Blessing led the inning off with a deeply-hit double to left. Zayden Miller followed with a base hit to right center before stealing second. Blessing was out at home on an infield hit ball to record a double play for the DBACKS, leaving Miller at third with two outs. Miller scored when Weigle reached base on an error on the first baseman. Weigle stole second base and scored on Eckstein’s double to left center.
The squad added an insurance run in the third when Yeager singled to right center and stole second before scoring on Mohr’s double to deep right field.
Trent Stuart got the start on the mound, earning the win by two innings, allowing zero hits, striking out two and walking one. Drake went the final three innings, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking none to earn the save.
The Bats earned the No. 2 seed overall in the 12-team tournament and squared off with the Tier Ten Bombers from Spencer in the round of eight on Sunday. In what was the third time the two teams met, the Bats were victorious 10-2.
The Bats struck first in the home half of the first when Eckstein reached on an error and stole second. Stuart scored Eckstein on a hard hit double to center field and scored on a base hit by Kuria to right to lead 2-0.
The Bats scored one in the third. Weigle singled to center, stole second and advanced to third when Eckstein reached base on an infield error. Stuart got Weigle across the plate with a ground out to second.
They began to pull away in the fourth after scoring three runs. Yeager led off the inning with a single to left and stole second. Drake reached on an error by the third baseman. Mohr reached base on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. With two outs, Zayden Miller scored two with a solid base hit to left field. Conner Beagle singled to center to score Mohr to put the Bats up comfortably, 6-1.
The Bats added one run in the fifth on a two-out rally when Kuria tripled down the left field line and scored on Yeager’s base hit to right field. The squad ended the contest by the eight-run rule when in the sixth Keegan Walke singled up the middle and stole second and third. Blessing walked and stole second. Beagle singled up the middle to plate two runs and ended the contest by stealing third and advancing home on the throwing error by the Bomber catcher.
Yeager was incredible on the hill, earning the win in complete game fashion, allowing only three hits, two runs (one earned), striking out six and walking one.
In a well-played, hard-fought semifinal, the Bats came from behind to defeat the Indianapolis Gladiators. The Bats trailed 3-0 heading into sixth. Walke got things going with a base hit to right field. Blessing and Miller both reached base on errors to load the bases. Weigle scored Walke on a fielder’s choice to second. Eckstein singled to center to score Blessing.
Stuart put the Bats ahead when he reached base on an error by the shortstop, scoring Weigle, and an overthrow to first allowed Eckstein to advance home and take the lead.
The Bats added a huge insurance run in the top half of the seventh. Mohr singled to right, and Blessing hit a deep shot to left field for a double to plate Mohr.
Kuria got the start and was solid. He went four innings, allowing zero hits, three runs (one earned), striking out 11 and walking two. Eckstein earned the win in middle relief by going two innings, allowing two hits, no runs, striking out three and walking one. Stuart earned the save, closing out the seventh by striking out one and snagging a hard line drive at the ankles to send the squad to the championship game.
In the title contest the Bats took on the Indiana Bulls for the third time this season. Having won the previous two meetings, the hometown squad knew they would be in for a battle.
The Bats took an early 2-0 lead in the first. Weigle led the inning off with a base hit to left. Eckstein followed him with a double to left center. Stuart scored Weigle with a sacrifice fly to center and Kuria knocked in Eckstein with a single to left.
The Bulls led 4-2 before the Bats turned the contest in their favor when they batted around to score six and take the lead they would not relinquish. Mohr got things going with a base hit to left and stole second. Walke singled up the middle. Mohr stole third base and Walke was able to advance to second on an error by the third baseman. Blessing plated Mohr on a hard base hit to left. Miller singled up the middle to score Walke. Beagle singled to right field to score Blessing. Weigle scored Miller from third on a ground ball to the pitcher in which the catcher dropped the ball on a play at the plate to score Weigle and Beagle as well. Eckstein singled to left with one out and stole second. Stuart scored Eckstein on a single to left to round out the scoring in the huge fourth inning.
The Bats added one in the fifth when Mohr doubled to right center and scored on Miller’s base hit up the middle.
Insurance runs against the Indiana Bulls is never enough and the Bats were able to plate three more in the championship-clinching sixth inning. Eckstein led it off with a hard-hit double to right center. Stuart singled up the middle. Kuria was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs and the time limit expiring. Yeager hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Eckstein and record what would be the last out of the contest. Drake was intentionally walked. Mohr completed what was a solid tournament by singling up the middle to score Stuart. Walke singled to right field to score Kuria, which ended the contest due to time limit and sent the hometown crowd into jubilation.
Stuart got the nod on the hill in the title game and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, five runs (one earned), striking out four and walking four. Eckstein went 1 2/3 innings to earn the save, giving up two hits, zero runs, striking out two and walking one.
Keegan Walke led the team by hitting .700 for the tournament. Eckstein hit .563 with three doubles and seven runs. Mohr hit .429 with two doubles, while Yeager hit .417.
Besides the excellent pitching from five different players, the squad was solid defensively with a .952 fielding percentage and committed only six errors. Mohr led the team with eight assists from second base. Beagle was outstanding behind the plate and Drake recorded 17 putouts.
The Bats (31-14) return to action Thursday at Grand Park in Westfield in the USSSA Global World Series. They will play at 4 p.m. against the Indiana Mustangs from Westfield and at 6 p.m. against Impact Sports Academy from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Both games are pool play.
Bracket play will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday with a minimum of five games played in the season-ending event.
