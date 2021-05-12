HOPE – Extra-base hits helped keep the streak going Tuesday.
Batesville’s baseball team smacked 11 hits, including five doubles and a triple, leading to a 9-6 win at Hauser.
The Bulldogs won their eighth straight game to improve to 14-4.
Calvin Sherwood hit a triple, while Cole Werner, Jacob Meer, Zach Wade, Riley Zink and Max Baumer each hit a double.
Baumer, who drove in two runs, had a team-high three hits.
Werner also had two RBIs, while Trey Peters and Jack Grunkemeyer drove in one run apiece.
Grunkemeyer picked up the win, allowing one unearned run in two innings of relief. Meer, Baumer and Peters also saw action on the mound, with nobody throwing more than two innings.
Batesville opened up a 7-0 lead. Hauser answered with five runs before Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the sixth to pull away.
Up next
The No. 8-ranked team in 3A will play on three straight days: Thursday against Rushville, Friday at Rushville and Saturday against Greensburg.
Saturday’s game will include a celebration honoring 100 years of baseball at Liberty Park, where former coaches and players will be recognized starting 15 minutes before the 10 a.m. contest.
