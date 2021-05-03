SEYMOUR – The Batesville Bats played four games on Sunday, coming from the 11th seed out of 11 teams to claim runner-up in the USSSA 13U Select Showcase at Freedom Park in Seymour.
The squad defeated Powerhouse 6-1, gained redemption from Saturday with a 13-7 victory over the Indiana Longhorns, defeated the KNG Sonics from Louisville 9-5, before falling in the championship 8-6 to the Indy Clutch.
The Bats will be in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Plex against East Central.
