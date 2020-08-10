The Batesville Bats 12U were runners-up at the Grand Park August Slugfest this past weekend out of 17 teams from around the Midwest. The squad defeated Brownsburg 4-3 in the quarterfinal, Avon 7-4 in the semifinal before losing the title contest to the Louisville Makos 15-5.
In pool play on Saturday, the Bats tied Tinley Park, Illinois, 11-11 before defeating the Indiana Bulldogs 7-2 to earn the 5 seed and qualify for the Gold Bracket on championship Sunday.
Leading the way statistically for the Bats in batting average for the five games was Trent Stuart at .500, Noah Weigel .471 and Clay Eckstein .438.
Stuart pitched a fantastic game against Avon’s AAA team to get to the championship, going a complete game six innings, only allowing four hits, two earned runs, walking only one and striking out five. Conner Beagle was solid all weekend behind the plate throwing out two runners trying to steal at key moments in the contests.
Shortstop Weigel made a sensational diving catch to his left on a line drive hit to end the contest against Brownsburg in the one run game. Eckstein hit a clutch 3-run home run to right center that traveled 265 feet to give the Bats their first lead in the top half of the third against Avon, a lead they would not relinquish sending the Bats to the championship.
The squad would like to thank its numerous sponsorships, who without this wonderful experience would not be possible: Buckley’s Service Center; Randy’s Roadhouse – Batesville; Doug Smith, Realtor; Meyer Custom Cues; Spankys ATV; Widener Automotive Inc.; Batesville Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130; Lee’s Country RV; Tree City Sports Cards; The Big 4 Cafe Batesville; The Toros Batesville Indiana; KFC/Taco Bell; Batesville Tool & Die; Wallpe Chiropractic and Wellness, LLC; Southeastern Insurance; Med-Mizer Inc.; Koch Auto Parts & Service, Inc.; Dunlaps Building Supplies ; TEK Sealcoating; Bruns-Gutzwiller; Kyle Denni & Olivia Denni; Weigel Funeral Home; Johnson Auctioneers; and Hoosier Ice Queen.
The Bats, now 20-9-1 on the season, are in action next weekend in the Grand Slam Classic in Columbus.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.