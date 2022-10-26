CINCINNATI - The Batesville Bats won the Cincy West 18U Fall Baseball League this season and were also runner-up in the tournament. The squad went 6-2 in league play to earn the league championship and finished 7-3 overall against elite competition in the Cincinnati area.
Nolan McClane led the team in hitting with a .500 batting average. Peyton Cordray hit .448 and J.P. Roseli .438. Chris Lewis led the team in slugging percentage with an impressive .808 that included two home runs in the same game to earn a victory over TC Baseball. Cordray also led the team in stolen bases with nine.
Defensively, the squad was led by Tanner Pell with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Dakota Wiggins was .980 and Joey Everroad .967
Pitching was the team's strength and there were several bright spots in the fall season. McClane led the team with a 3-1 record and 0.95 ERA. The left hander struck out 17 and walked 11 in 14 and 2/3 innings pitched. Conner Drake was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA, striking out 15 and walking nine in 12 innings. Sam Weigel was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA, striking out 16 and only walking four in 10 and 1/3 innings.
The squad will begin a competitive college showcase schedule next June after high school baseball concludes.
Information provided
