Bats win Cincy West 18U pic

Pictured are (front) J.P. Roseli (Rocalli 2025), Dakota Wiggins (Austin 2024), Chris Lewis (Batesville 2024), Joey Everroad (Greensburg 2025), Tanner Pell (Lawrenceburg 2024), Peyton Cordray (Greensburg 2025), Nolan McClane (Lawrenceburg 2024); (back) Coach Paul Drake, Coach Matt Wiggins, Eli Herd (Milan 2024), Sam Weigel (Batesville 2023), Conner Drake (Batesville 2024), J.P. Izzo (Lawrenceburg 2025), Matthew Shircliff (Triton Central 2024) and Coach Jed Hadley.

 Photo provided

CINCINNATI - The Batesville Bats won the Cincy West 18U Fall Baseball League this season and were also runner-up in the tournament. The squad went 6-2 in league play to earn the league championship and finished 7-3 overall against elite competition in the Cincinnati area.

Nolan McClane led the team in hitting with a .500 batting average. Peyton Cordray hit .448 and J.P. Roseli .438. Chris Lewis led the team in slugging percentage with an impressive .808 that included two home runs in the same game to earn a victory over TC Baseball. Cordray also led the team in stolen bases with nine.

Defensively, the squad was led by Tanner Pell with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Dakota Wiggins was .980 and Joey Everroad .967

Pitching was the team's strength and there were several bright spots in the fall season. McClane led the team with a 3-1 record and 0.95 ERA. The left hander struck out 17 and walked 11 in 14 and 2/3 innings pitched. Conner Drake was 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA, striking out 15 and walking nine in 12 innings. Sam Weigel was 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA, striking out 16 and only walking four in 10 and 1/3 innings.

The squad will begin a competitive college showcase schedule next June after high school baseball concludes.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you