RUSHVILLE - The Lions played host to Greensburg Saturday in the annual Battle for the Ball game with the traveling trophy up for grabs. Regulation and two overtime sessions were not enough to determine a winner, so the match went to penalty kicks tied at 1-1. Greensburg won the penalty kick session 3-0 to secure the victory.
The Lions got on the scoreboard first with Trent Gossett sent a long pass to Lorenzo Solfanelli, who chipped the ball over the goalkeeper Braylon Hahn to make it 1-0.
The Pirates showed resiliency and responded before half when freshman Ethan Smith found John Robbins for the equalizing goal.
The Lions and Pirates battled for the entirety of the second half, both teams getting opportunities, but none falling, leading to two scoreless overtime periods.
Due to this also being a conference game, the teams went to a penalty kick shootout. Greensburg shot first and sent John Robbins to the PK spot and the sophomore buried his kick, putting the Pirates up
1-0 in the shootout. Rushville followed, but their first PK attempt was saved by Hahn. Greensburg's second shooter was Hunter Springmeyer and he was able to put the Pirates up 2-0 in the shootout. Rushville's second attempt was sent over the crossbar, keeping the score at 2-0. Greensburg's third attempt was saved by Rushville's goalkeeper, sophomore Griffin Norris, keeping the PK score at 2-0.
Rushville's third attempt went wide of the goal, leading to Ethan Smith's game sealing penalty kick on Greensburg's fourth PK attempt.
The 3-0 PK shootout win is Greensburg's third straight win and bumps the Pirates' record to 5-5-1 (2-1 in the EIAC).
The Lions honored their seniors Jackson Tracy, Eli Jobe, Jesus Leon, Jacob Hampton and Ben Means, along with foreign exchange student Lorenzo Solfanelli.
Coach Wagner said, “I want to thank these seniors for their hard work and dedication to the RCHS soccer program. They all bring a unique skill set to this team that will be a challenge to replace next year.”
The Lions are in action this week as they host Franklin County at 5:30 p.m. Monday and travel at 7 p.m. Thursday to New Castle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.