ST. LEON – South Decatur senior Lana Bell advanced to the regional track and field meet after tying for third place in the high jump at East Central High School Tuesday night. She jumped 4 feet, 10 inches and tied with North Decatur’s Abigail Hartman to advance to regionals. She also threw a personal best of 95-8 in the discus to place sixth.
“Bell has battled injuries all season, especially the last few weeks, so to pull out these two performances at sectionals is an accomplishment,” coach Sariina Kalli said. “She’s hoping for a PR high jump next week.”
The Cougars also had PRs from six other girls and one relay on Tuesday. Mary Gasper cut 16 seconds off her 1600 time, Maria Nobbe ran to eighth place in the 300 hurdles with a half-second PR, and Paige Hibberd cut 2.5 seconds off her 300 hurdle time.
Kate Hamilton dropped 23 seconds in the 3200, Alli Nobbe threw 5 1/4 inches more in shot put, and Zoe Meer jumped two inches further than her previous long jump. The 4x100 relay (Brayley Sundal, Clair Schoettmer, Ana Arreola, Meer) bested its time as well.
“This meet was an unforgettable experience for these girls, more than half of which had never been to a meet of this size,” Kalli said. “The idea of competing against 12 other teams, having prelims and finals for three events, and multiple heats in all but the 1600 and 3200, put a lot of stress on our young team. Despite that, they gave it their all, and many finished the season with personal records. Coach Dan Wenning and I are proud of how well things came together at the end of the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.